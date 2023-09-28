Billing Agency

The Sacramento Consolidated Utilities Billing and Service (CUBS) handles billing on SacSewer’s behalf. They can answer questions about your account and make account updates.

Both charges for sewage collection and sewage treatment and resource recovery will appear on a combined utility bill that also includes other utility charges.

Pay Your Bill: Consolidated Utilities Billing and Service Payment Options

Questions About Billing: Contact Sacramento County Utilities Billing and Service

Transfer Service

To transfer or change your existing sewer account, please call County Utilities Billing and Service at (916) 875-5555

Change Account Responsibility

Renters can assume responsibility for utility payments but will need the property owner’s authorization to have the bills sent in the renter’s care. To make this change, the property owner should call (916) 875-5555.

New Customers – Establish Service

To set up a new sewer service account, please call County Utilities Billing and Service at (916) 875-5555. Once an account is set up, billing will occur on a bi-monthly basis via a combined utilities bill..

If you are a new property owner, Consolidated Utilities Billing and Service will automatically transfer the account into the new owner’s name when the change of ownership is recorded. Learn more about what happens with ownership changes.