- Collection
- Treatment and Resource Recovery
The Sacramento Consolidated Utilities Billing and Service (CUBS) handles billing on SacSewer’s behalf. They can answer questions about your account and make account updates.
Both charges for sewage collection and sewage treatment and resource recovery will appear on a combined utility bill that also includes other utility charges.
Pay Your Bill: Consolidated Utilities Billing and Service Payment Options
Questions About Billing: Contact Sacramento County Utilities Billing and Service
- TDD: 7-1-1
- Toll-free: (800) 932-8990
Transfer Service
To transfer or change your existing sewer account, please call County Utilities Billing and Service at (916) 875-5555
Change Account Responsibility
Renters can assume responsibility for utility payments but will need the property owner’s authorization to have the bills sent in the renter’s care. To make this change, the property owner should call (916) 875-5555.
New Customers – Establish Service
To set up a new sewer service account, please call County Utilities Billing and Service at (916) 875-5555. Once an account is set up, billing will occur on a bi-monthly basis via a combined utilities bill..
If you are a new property owner, Consolidated Utilities Billing and Service will automatically transfer the account into the new owner’s name when the change of ownership is recorded. Learn more about what happens with ownership changes.
The City of Folsom handles billing on SacSewer’s behalf.They cananswer questions about your account and make account updates.
Sewage collection is provided by your city of residence, and sewage treatment and resource recovery are provided by SacSewer. SacSewer’s charge for treatment and resource recovery will appear on a combined utility bill from your city that includes other utility charges.
Pay Your Bill: City of Folsom Utility Billing
Questions About Billing: Contact the City of Folsom
The City of West Sacramento handles billing on SacSewer’s behalf. They can answer questions about your account and make account updates.
Sewage collection is provided by your city of residence, and sewage treatment and resource recovery are provided by SacSewer. SacSewer’s charge for treatment and resource recovery will appear on a combined utility bill from your city that includes other utility charges.
Pay Your Bill:City of West Sacramento Utility Billing
Questions About Billing: Contact the City of West Sacramento
The City of Sacramento handles billing on SacSewer’s behalf. They can answer questions about your account and make account updates.
Sewage collection is provided by your city of residence, and sewage treatment and resource recovery are provided by SacSewer. SacSewer’s charge for treatment and resource recovery will appear on a combined utility bill from your city that includes other utility charges.
Pay Your Bill: City of Sacramento Utility Billing
Questions About Billing: Contact the City of Sacramento
Our mission is to protect public health and the environment by collecting, treating, and recovering resources from sewage.
Million People Served in the Sacramento Region
Miles of Sewer Pipe in Our Complex System
Million Gallons Per Day of Sewage Treated on Average